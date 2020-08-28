Aug. 27 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

1,018 people have tested positive since February, 11,743 tested in total, 98 are active patients, 913 have recovered and seven have died; San Benito County cases have increase 44% since July 31.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 27, 1,018 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February, with 11,743 tested in total. Ninety-eight are active patients, 913 have recovered and seven have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Pinnacles National Park busy during pandemic

It’s open for day use and camping.

Public health services urges the community to stop social gatherings

Young people infected with the virus can be ‘super spreaders.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed its new testing guidelines. It again recommends testing for anyone who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive.

From County of San Benito:

Since July 31, 2020, SBC has seen a 44% increase in COVID-19 cases. The increase is due in part to community members not practicing social distancing, continuing to mix households and continuing to have social gatherings such as family barbecues, pool parties, adolescent and youth mixers.

Young people infected with the virus can be “super spreaders” as they are often asymptomatic, with mild symptoms that may go undetected. “Younger people who have no symptoms, will eventually interact with their parents and grandparents and could unknowingly spread the disease. We continue to find that people continue to partake in social events where they expose more and more people. When we think about that person-to-person web of spread, it grows wider as does the infection rate in San Benito County,” stated Lynn Mello, Deputy Director of San Benito County Public Health Services.”

“In order to get off the state’s monitoring list and reopen San Benito County, we need the cooperation of the community to stop the spread and decrease our number of cases,” stated Tracey Belton, Director of San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency. “We ask that people do not to mix with others outside their home and practice physical distancing. That cannot be emphasized enough.”

On August 25, 2020 California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released guidance on groups of children and youth in controlled, supervised, and indoor environments operated by local educational agencies, non-profits, or other authorized providers, including, but not limited to, public and private schools; licensed and license-exempt child care settings; organized and supervised care environments, i.e., “distance learning hubs”; recreation programs; before and after school programs; youth groups; and day camps. Guidance and directives related to schools, childcare, day camps, youth sports, and institutions of higher education are not superseded by this document and still apply to those specified settings.

CDPH Guidance on Cohorts for Children and Youth

FAQs on Providing Targeted, Specialized Support and Services

CDPH COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Within Child Care Facilities

CDSS FAQs on Licensed Childcare Waivers

Free Mask Distribution:

A drive-thru mask distribution is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Vault, 452 San Benito St, Hollister (drive-thru the alley entrance on 5th St.).

The Chabad South County Jewish Center said they have 10,000 masks to give away as part of their COVID-19 crisis assistance program.

The masks are reusable 100% cotton, three-ply washable face masks, approved and recommended by the United States Department of Health & Human Services.

In addition to the mask distribution, Chabad South County offered other assistance programs and events, including food packages, shopping for the elderly and homebound, and Zoom classes.

Anyone who would like to donate to the COVID-19 assistance efforts or needs more information, please contact Rabbi Mendel Liberow at www.jewishmh.com/mask, 408-766-2343 or email rabbi@jewishmh.com.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard.

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

