Baby girl Cassidy Espinoza first baby of 2023 at Hazel Hawkins

After two hours of labor Cassidy's mother gave birth at 7:11 a.m. Jan, 1, three weeks ahead of due date.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

The New Year brought a new addition to the Espinoza Briody family in Hollister and the First Baby of the New Year to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Catriona Espinoza Briody and Jorge Espinoza welcomed their baby girl, Cassidy, at 7:11 a.m. on Jan.1. The baby girls weighed in 7 lbs. 2 oz., is 19 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Bob Peng, OB/GYN.

The hospital news release said the couple is excited about their daughter being the First Baby of the New Year at HHMH. “She was definitely a New Year’s surprise; she wasn’t due until January 22” said Espinoza Briody, who was only in labor for 2 hours. “We called the hospital around 5:00 am and got there just before 6:00 am and she arrived at 7:11 am.” Cassidy is the first child for the new parents.

The couple was pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really helpful and kind”. “We had a great experience and the nurses are all very lovely,” said Espinoza Briody.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of a New Year,” said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO, “on behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Espinoza Briody family a wonderful 2023!”