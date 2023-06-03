Balers looking to cap historical season

The Hollister High softball team to play for NorCal championship.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

Hollister High School softball team is hosting the CIF Division 1 Championship June 3 at 4 p.m. against St. Francis.

Head coach Andrew Barragan spoke to BenitoLink about the successful season the Balers put together.

“It’s been a good ride. We ended up 24-3 and 14-0 in the league,” Barragan said, “We never had an undefeated season with a 14-game win.”

The Balers are peaking at all levels on the field. They defeated St. Francis High School for the Central Coast Section championship 4-0. Then, they beat Oak Ridge High School and Whitney High School 2-0 and 3-2 respectively in the CIF NorCal Division 1 regional tournament.

“The girls are clicking on all cylinders,” Barragan said.

The Balers are ranked #1 in the state and #15 in the nation.

“This is the highest ranking we’ve ever had,” Barragan said. “It really just shows how hard they’ve been working.”

He added it is the first time in the program’s history that it was ranked in the top 10 in the state.

Barragan believes the girls believed in themselves playing at such a high level, while playing against high-level schools.

“The reason why we’re ranked so high,” Barragan said, “they believe in me as a coach, as far as trusting the system.”

Barragan said that he gave the girls the toughest schedule in CCS.

“What I mean by the system,” Barragan said, “I put the toughest schedule in CCS in front of them.”

For example, the Balers played in the Valley, playing Clovis teams, Fresno teams and others.

“We put the top teams in front of them in the state,” Barragan said, “and we beat them.”

Barragan said he doesn’t expect any surprises in the CIF playoffs since the team has faced the best teams in its rigorous schedule.

“When we got to the playoffs,” Barragan said, “We’re not going to see anything in the playoffs that we’ve not already seen.”