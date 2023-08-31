Information provided by Bureau of Land Management Central California District

The Bureau of Land Management will host an in-person public meeting of the BLM Central California Resource Advisory Council (RAC) on Wednesday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Visalia Hampton Inn, 4747 W Noble Ave., Visalia, California. The meeting is open to the public with a public comment period scheduled at 12:30 p.m. The BLM will also host a field tour at Case Mountain on Tuesday, September 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The council will hear presentations on the Keysville Recreation Area Management Plan and the Case Mountain Forest Health Project in Kern County. The BLM is about halfway through these projects and is seeking the RAC’s input on their progress. The Resource Advisory Council will also receive updates from the BLM Central California District Fire Services and recreation programs utilized throughout the district.

The meeting will include a virtual option via Zoom. Meeting participants utilizing this option must register in advance to attend at https://bit.ly/3OXFsqf. Upon registering, participants will receive an email including the meeting link and dial-in numbers. The public will be given an opportunity to address the RAC during the meeting at 12:30 p.m. Time for individual public comments may be limited due to the number of persons wishing to speak. Written statements to address the council may also be sent prior to the meeting to the BLM Central California District Office, Attention: RAC meeting comments, 5152 Hillsdale Circle, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 or emailed comments may be submitted to poviatt@blm.gov and will be recorded in the meeting minutes.

“We are looking forward to sharing these projects in Bakersfield with the public and our partners as well as projects throughout the district and wildland fire prevention activities,” said Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “By getting involved in these efforts, we all can help shape the future management of our public lands.”

Individuals participating in the field tour will meet at 11 a.m. on September 12 at the Visalia Hampton Inn, 4 W Noble Ave., Visalia, CA. Members of the public are welcome on the field tour, but must provide their own transportation, meals, and water. To attend the field tour, please RSVP by September 8 to Philip Oviatt at poviatt@blm.gov.

The 12-member council advises the Secretary of the Interior, through the BLM, on a variety of planning and management issues associated with BLM public lands in central California. The BLM maintains 38 chartered advisory committees throughout the West. Each citizen-based council consists of members from diverse interests in local communities, who assist in the development of committee recommendations by sharing their unique perspectives.