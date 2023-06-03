Breezy but beautiful Moonlight Walk

The Anza Trail is fairly steep but the effort needed to hike it paid off with sweeping views and an "Old California" feel.

REACH team Valerie Egland (left), Anita Kane (center) and Robin Pollard (right.) have brought more recreation opportunity to residents. Photo by Adam Bell

Buckeye Tree blooms in the foreground as freshly cut hay is visible below. Photo by Leslie David

Hikers enjoy the Moonlight Walk, setting out and returning at their own pace. Photo by Leslie David

Individuals started arriving as early as 5:00 pm and several families or groups of friends arrived a little later. Photo by Leslie David

Families dressed warmly and headed up the trail once again on June 2, for the Fourth Annual Moonlight Walk hosted by R.E.A.C.H. and BenitoLink. The free evening event was held on the Anza Trail in San Juan Bautista. It was a smaller group than normal, since it was previously postponed due to heavy rain earlier in the spring.

The popular trail was windy in sections but hikers were surrounded by tall golden grass, buckeye trees in full bloom and a bank of fog slowly pouring over the mountain ridge. Easily accessible and free to the public, R.E.A.C.H. and BenitoLink have organized the Anza Trail Moonlight Walk as an annual event to give the public an opportunity to enjoy the mental health medicine the great outdoors provides.

REACH San Benito County Parks Foundation helps with the planning or future parks and works to gather support for both existing trails and public space throughout San Benito County. BenitoLink is a non-profit news organization that focuses on providing trustworthy news and information while encouraging civic engagement for the benefit of San Benito County residents.

Much of the following historic information was provided by R.E.A.C.H.:

The Anza Trail was the first designated San Benito County recreational trail. It was originally created when Old Stage Road was closed by San Benito and Monterey counties as a bi-county park in 1998.

The Anza Trail was certified by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1999, as being in the general area where the Juan Bautista de Anza expedition (c 1775) traveled as it headed north. The road was created as a spur of the El Camino Real circa 1780 to supply the Mission San Juan Bautista.

Hikers were able to climb the hill for a beautiful valley view and those who started later in the evening had the opportunity to see the sun set as the full moon came up and lit the trail for the easy path home. Astronomers had set up equipment so observers could look at the moon and night sky from the trail.

The Anza Trail captures some of the deep history of the region still visible today and also buried in stories generated in this region that honor the indigenous peoples, explorers, pioneers, ranchers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

