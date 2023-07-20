Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for positions that are or will soon become vacant on its California Desert District Advisory Council (DAC), Central California Resource Advisory Council (RAC), and the Northern California Resource Advisory Council. A notice was published in the Federal Register today, July 19.

The councils consist of citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives. The councils provide advice to the BLM on public land issues.

“Resource advisory councils assist the BLM with recommendations for a dynamic portfolio of programs from conservation to renewable energy,” said BLM California State Director Karen Mouritsen. “I appreciate our council members for their dedication and willingness to come together and provide advice on the BLM’s management decisions.”

The BLM, which manages more land than any other federal agency, has advisory councils located across the West. The diverse membership of each council is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that the BLM needs for its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.

The councils are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in communities served by the bureau, providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro management issues.

The descriptions for RAC positions are as follows:

Category One – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

Completed and signed applications, letters of reference, and any other information that addresses the nominee’s qualifications must be submitted by August 18. To access the nomination application, go to https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/1120-019_0.pdf.

For more information about serving on a resource advisory council, please contact the applicable district representative shown below:

Central California RAC:

Philip Oviatt, Public Affairs Officer, BLM Bakersfield Field Office, 35126 McMurtrey Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; phone: 661-432-4252; or email: poviatt@blm.gov.

California Desert DAC:

Michelle Van Der Linden, Public Affairs Officer, BLM California Desert District Office, 1201 Bird Center Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262; phone: 951-567-1531; or email: mvanderlinden@blm.gov.

Northern California RAC:

Jeff Fontana, Public Affairs Officer, BLM Northern California District Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; phone: 530-260-0189; or email: jfontana@blm.gov.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominees must be residents of California and will be judged based on their training, education, and knowledge of the council’s geographical area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations; a completed background information nomination form; and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

More information about the RACs is available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/california.