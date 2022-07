Fires are estimated to be 40-50 acres as of 4:30 p.m.

Anzar Fire from the Fremont Peak camera July 21. Photo from AlertWildfire.

Cal Fire said it is on scene of two separate vegetation fires on Anzar Road in Aromas.

As of 4:30 p.m. each fire was between 40-50 acres. Evacuations were in progress. Officials are sending evacuees to Anzar High School, according to police scanner.

The fires were originally reported around 3:40.