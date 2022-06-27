California announces budget agreement

The state says the budget will include an inflation relief package and the suspension of the diesel sales tax.

Information provided by the Office of the Governor of California

On June 26, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced they reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget.

In a joint statement, the state said the agreement includes a $17 billion inflation relief package that aims to offer tax refunds to million of working Californians, funds to help people pay rent and utility bills and suspending state sales tax on diesel. The release did not provide details on how the state will make funds available for people to pay their utilities.

It added 23 million Californians will receive direct payments of up to $1,050.

“This budget builds on our unprecedented commitment to transform the resources available in our state, from a $47 billion multi-year infrastructure and transportation package to education and health care, showing the nation what a true pro-life agenda looks like. With these new investments, California will become the first state to achieve universal access to health care coverage,” the statement said. “And in the wake of Friday’s stunning Supreme Court decision, the state is reaffirming its commitment to defending reproductive rights, providing more than $200 million in additional funding for reproductive health care services. The state will also be investing in key programs that help California families, from funding for homeownership programs and billions of dollars in additional ongoing funding for education, to universal preschool, children’s mental health, and free school meals.”

It also added California, aims to secure additional power-generating capacity for the summer and expand its ability to prepare for and respond to severe wildfires, extreme heat and the drought.

“In the face of growing economic uncertainty, this budget invests in California’s values while further filling the state’s budget reserves and building in triggers for future state spending to ensure budget stability for years to come,” the statement said.