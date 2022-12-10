Caltrans and SBC to hold free bulky item recycling event

The event is limited to two bulky items per household.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) announced they are offering a free bulky item recycling event for residents on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill.

The release said bulky items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste, and landscape trimmings. It added bulky items are defined as:

Weighing more than 25 pounds

4 auto tires = 1 item

One pick-up load of yard waste = 1 item

One pick-up load of wood waste = 1 item

Set of table and chairs = 1 item

Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste, or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives and hazardous waste bases, the release said. Mixed loads containing trash and bulky items may incur a charge. For questions on the proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website.

The bulky item recycling event collection is limited to two bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required.

The release said the event is held quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill and that motorists are required to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes our roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.

Tips for securing your load:

Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

Remove loose material and trash before driving.

Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

“Caltrans has offered to help sponsor the Saturday event as part of their Clean California initiative,” the release said. It adds that the Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, investing in litter removal, and engaging the community.

“As part of Clean California, our partnership with agencies like the San Benito County Integrated Waste Management has made a big difference in cleaning and beautifying our state,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of our Clean California program is to make sure trash never ends up on our highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/Dump Day events allow local residents to dispose of their garbage and recyclables safely, properly and at no cost.”

The release said part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces.

“We are excited and fortunate to once again partner with Caltrans for this weekend’s bulky recycling event, where residents of San Benito can take up to 2 bulky items to John Smith Road Landfill at no charge. These events continue to help us in our efforts in reducing litter and preventing illegal dumping in our community,” said County of San Benito Resources Management Agency Interim Director Steve Loupe. “We would like to thank our event partners Caltrans and John Smith Road Landfill as they continue to support these events and engage our community to recycle their bulky items.”