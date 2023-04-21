Caltrans to resume work on 25/156 roundabout and 156 Improvement Project

Work on both projects stopped because of severe weather and conditions.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 sent two news releases this week saying work on the Highways 25/156 roundabout and Highway 156 Improvement Project will be resuming.

Cooperative weather and rapidly drying earth have enabled crews to return to full-time construction operations over the last two weeks at the roundabout project at the intersections of Highway 25 and 156.

Crews have been widening the northeast and southeast quadrants of the intersection and have begun grading inside these areas. The northeast quadrant will be graded and a level of base rock will be laid down in the coming weeks.

It is anticipated that by mid-May crews will pave and stripe in the northeast quadrant in advance of a traffic shift which will move vehicles on Highway 25 to the south as workers continue with the next phase of construction.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This roundabout project is expected to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection had been experiencing a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.

Along with the roundabout project construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project has resumed after winter rains slowed construction efforts.

Drying conditions have meant that crews have work to stabilize the drying soil using lime treatment. Crews have also continued clearing and grubbing the project area between the Alameda and San Juan Creek.

Over the course of the next three weeks crews are scheduled to construct a trestle across San Juan Creek, continue with lime treatment of the soil, and continue with clearing and earthworks.

During the first week of May, and with weather permitting, crews will start excavation at Union Road Hill and haul material across Union Road with flagging operations.

Crews will install electronic and directional signs along Hwy. 156 to alert travelers of a possible delay at the intersection of Hwy. 156 and Union Rd. A flagging operation will stop vehicles on Union Road during those times when trucks and equipment need to cross. A full traffic plan will be announced during an update next week.