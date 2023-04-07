City of San Juan Bautista community survey opens

Encuesta comunitaria de la ciudad de San Juan Bautista.

Information provided by City of San Juan Bautista

Información disponible en español a continuación

Survey closes on Monday, April 17.

Survey available online at www.citygateassociates.com/sjb

The City of San Juan Bautista is currently in the process of conducting a high-level organizational review including a strategic planning and public facilitation session to review and determine organizational goals, objectives, and priorities.

While the City has goals for delivering the best services possible, we need to know what is important to our community.

This survey is being conducted by Citygate Associates, LLC, a consultancy hired by the City to

assist with the development and facilitation of a strategic plan.

We ask that you fill out the survey based upon your experiences with the services provided by

the City of San Juan Bautista. Your responses are valued and will help to identify which services

are priorities to the public, which services are meeting expectations, and if there are any gaps

between community expectations and the delivery of services.

All responses will be kept strictly confidential. No names or other identifying information are

being collected to ensure complete anonymity.

La encuesta termina el lunes 17 de abril

Encuesta disponible en línea (internet) en www.citygateassociates.com/sjb

La Ciudad de San Juan Bautista se encuentra actualmente en el proceso de realizar una revisión organizacional de alto nivel que incluye una sesión de planificación estratégica y facilitación pública para revisar y determinar las metas, objetivos y prioridades organizacionales.

Si bien la Ciudad tiene objetivos para brindar los mejores servicios posibles, necesitamos saber qué es importante para nuestra comunidad.

Esta encuesta está siendo realizada por Citygate Associates, LLC, una consultoría contratada por la

Ciudad para ayudar con el desarrollo y facilitación de un plan estratégico.

Le pedimos que complete la encuesta en base a sus experiencias con los servicios proporcionados

por la Ciudad de San Juan Bautista. Sus respuestas son valiosas y ayudarán a identificar qué

servicios son de mayor prioridad para el público, qué servicios cumplen con las expectativas y si hay

brechas entre las expectativas de la comunidad y la prestación de los servicios.

Todas las respuestas se mantendrán estrictamente confidenciales. No se recopilan nombres u otra

información de identificación para garantizar el anonimato total.