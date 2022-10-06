Civil Grand Jury positions open

Information provided by former Civil Grand Jury Foreperson Roxy Montana
San Benito County Civil Grand Jury still has positions available for the 2022- 2023 season.
“You may be surprised to learn that volunteering has positive benefits that go beyond mental health, such as better physical health – including lower blood pressure and a longer lifespan!” said Civil Grand Jury Foreman Roxy Montana.
The Superior Court is now recruiting for the 2022-2023 term ending on June 30, 2023.
Those who are inspired to serve their community or just happen to be curious can find more information about the “Grand Jury’s Role in Local Government” within the introduction of the 2021-2022 Grand Jury’s Annual Report.
Montana said those who would like more detailed information or have questions can also attend any of the one hour educational introductory discussions which will be located at:
Sheriff’s Department- 2nd Floor
2301 Technology Parkway
Hollister
Wednesday – Beginning at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 12
Saturdays – Beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15