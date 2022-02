COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is having an open house building Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The open house will take place at its new building, the Epicenter, located at 440 San Benito Street in Hollister.

The open house is for the general public. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.