COMMUNITY OPINION: A new year

Mary Zanger writes about how COVID-19 is impacting the community and recent zoning actions taken by the Board of Supervisors.

This community opinion was contributed by resident Mary Zanger. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

It looks like we will indeed have a happy new year. An amazing new technology vaccine to protect us will be available and we have a new board of supervisors with one new member, Kosmicki, promising to prioritize ending this pandemic. That gives me hope because the old board has betrayed us.

Trivializing the dedicated exhausting work of our public health doctor caused his resignation leaving our public health department leaderless in the throes of the first pandemic spike and since then he has never been replaced. Mask wearing has been ridiculed, testing with contact tracing has been ignored. Now our hospital is at capacity, nurses are overworked, patients and families suffer and die, and we exist in another lockdown. The old board betrayed us.

Yet another betrayal remained. While we focused on creating Christmas with new ways of celebrating, the board rezoned the node at Searle Rd. Unbelievably that signaled to voters who overwhelmingly rejected the Betabel rezone and the Strada Verde rezone the mean finger. Currently the board expects volunteers to again organize a voter signature gathering which would be a super spreader event in this pandemic and a super irresponsible cruel decision by the board and non-functioning health department.

With congratulations and prayers to the new board we hope they will act to prioritize the health of our community as promised: a new public health MD must be hired, plans for mass immunizations must be made. All public officials need to be responsible for their actions. Besides a sickness of our bodies our community has experienced a sickness of our souls by ignoring the science that would benefit and preserve the health of all.

Mary Zanger