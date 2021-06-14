County man sentenced to state hospital

Paul Schreiber’s violent sexual acts against children in San Benito County date back to a 2004 assault on a boy in San Juan Bautista.

Paul Schreiber has been a registered sex offender since 2004 and has been jailed twice as a violent sexual predator. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

On May 20, Paul Schreiber, 51, was sentenced to the Coalinga State Hospital for mental health treatment, according to a press release from San Benito County District Attorney Candice Hooper.

Prior to a jury trial held at San Benito County Superior Court the week of May 14, a petition for commitment as a sexually violent predator (SVP) was found to be true, according to the release.

Hooper stated in the release that she was pleased with the verdict.

According to Superior Court of San Benito County records, Schreiber has been repeatedly charged with and convicted of violent felonies and sexual acts against children under 16 in Hollister and San Juan Bautista going back to 2004. He has been on the state registration as a sex offender since 2004.

After his release and while on parole, he committed another sexual offense.

“Paul Schreiber was sentenced to six years to state prison in April 2004 for his first offense and released in November 2008, serving four of six years,” said Karen Forcum, deputy district attorney. “In January 2013, he was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for his second offense and served a little over eight years. That 11 years does not include additional state prison time he served for at least one parole violation.”

Schreiber was due to be paroled from Avenal State Prison May 18, 2020 but was facing another trial. Because the prison could not hold him any longer he was transferred from Avendal to Santa Clara County Jail because of limited space in the San Benito County Jail. He underwent a civil commitment trial at The San Benito County Superior Court where he was ultimately found guilty of being a sexually violent predator.

“Because the jury found the petition to designate Schreiber a sexually violent predator to be true, he will be transferred from the Santa Clara County Main Jail to the Coalinga State Hospital,” Forcum said.

Forcum said when Schreiber is eventually released from the state hospital he will not return to prison unless he violates his parole. She said under state code he will be examined once a year to determine if he is still considered to be a sexually violent predator.

Among the charges since 2004, Schreiber faced multiple prison sentences of 25 years to life each, yet according to Focum, served 12 years.

