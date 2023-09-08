Information provided by the County of San Benito

Due to a fire, the San Benito County Hall of Records building located at 440 5th Street in Hollister is currently closed. Firefighters responded to a call on Wednesday, September 6th, in the morning, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The building is red-tagged, and those offices will be relocated effective Monday, Sept. 11, to the following temporary locations; you may contact Administration and connect with the Offices at 831-636-4000:

San Benito County Assessor’s office can be reached at: sbcassr@cosb.us

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Tax Collector’s office can be reached at: propertytaxes@cosb.us.

San Benito County Free Library: 470 Fifth Street, Hollister, CA 95023

If you need to pay your property taxes, you can pay online, by mail or temporary location in the library.

San Benito County Treasurer’s office can be reached at:

propertytaxes@cosb.us.

San Benito County Auditor’s Office: 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Clerks and Recorders office can be reached at: cclerk@cosb.us

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Elections office can be reached at: sbcvote@cosb.us

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

The locations are temporary, and updates will be provided upon any changes. The County of San Benito is committed to serving our community and appreciates the understanding as we navigate through this incident.