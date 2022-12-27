County provides sandbag locations as heavy rains are expected over the coming days.

Residents will need to fill bags and load on to vehicle.

Information provided by County of San Benito

With heavy rains expected over the coming the next week the County of San Benito reminds residents to use caution and lists sandbag pick-up locations.

Sandbags will be available to residents on a self-serve basis for localized flooding emergencies. A pile of sand and burlaps bags will be located at:

Hollister Airport, 60 Airport Drive, Hollister.

Hollister Fire Station 2, 1000 Union Road, Hollister.

Hollister Public Works Yard, 1321 South Street, Hollister, *max of 12 sandbags per household.

County Yard, 3220 Southside Road, Hollister.

San Juan Bautista City Yard, Jefferson & First Streets, San Juan Bautista.