COVID-19 testing hours change

Fixed location site reduced to three days.

Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

Effective Oct. 16, OptumServe COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing and treatment services changed their hours of operation in San Benito County.

OptumServe reduced its availability at 930 Sunset Drive, Building 2, Suite B, in Hollister from five days a week to three days a week due to decreased demand. The site will operate Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

OptumServe will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and treatment with their mobile clinic throughout the county from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed 2-3 p.m. for lunch). The mobile locations are listed below.

Wednesday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field at 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista

Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos

Saturday Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

Sunday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

“As COVID-19 test availability to the public increases and the number of active cases decreases in our county, OptumServe has been directed by the California Department of Public Health to change its availability to provide COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing in San Benito County,” the release said.

Testing and treatment services through OptumServe in San Benito County are at no cost to the recipient.

For more information on making an appointment for testing, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. For COVID-19 or Flu vaccination appointments at the health department, please visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under the age of 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.