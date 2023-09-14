Information provided by Caltrans District 5

A culvert rehabilitation project along Highway 129 east of Watsonville will take place on Thursday Sept. 14 and Friday Sept. 15. This culvert rehabilitation project will require daytime one-way reversing traffic control.

Travelers on Highway 129 near Old Chittenden Road will encounter one-way traffic control on Thursday Sept. 14 from 8 am to 5 pm, and again on Friday Sept. 15 from 8 am to 12 noon.

The project area is on Hwy. 129 approximately 10 miles east of Watsonville and 2.5 miles west of US 101.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers in the area. Travelers can expect delays of 10 minutes.

A steam process is used in the rehabilitation of the culvert liners and travelers may see this natural byproduct as they travel through the project area.

The contractor for this $117,000 project is Wylatti Resource Management, Inc. This project is expected to conclude Friday Sept. 15.