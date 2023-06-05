Elections Department wins achievement awards

The county is recognized for two programs that engage youth and involve the residents in the elections process.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department

The Elections Department has been recognized with 2023 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

“My team certainly did exceptional work this year, and I am very proud of them for it. It’s wonderful to be recognized for all our efforts, it inspires us to continue to strive for excellence,” said Francisco Diaz, County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters.

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and more.

This year, for the first-time in history, NACo granted San Benito County the Children and Youth award for Youth Engagement in Elections; and the Civic Education and Public Information award for the Election “Ballot Drop Box” Ride Along Program.

The Elections Department youth engagement expands the department’s outreach beyond the legal voting age. If a child participates in democracy related activities, then the child will be more likely to have a positive mindset about elections and become a voter when they are of age. While participating in voting related activities children will be exposed to common election vocabulary, election procedures, and engage in conversation that lead to take action as future voters. The elections department saw the need to extend the outreach methods to community members that are under 18 years old that will soon be of voting age. It is because of this need that the development of the Kids Voting Activity Book and Kids Voting was implemented throughout the county.

Likewise, the Elections “Ballot Drop Box” Ride Along Program expands the department’s voter outreach to include county residents in the pick-up process of the ballot drop box that is conducted by election staff. While participating in the program, county residents may observe, ask questions, and experience the daily procedures election staff take as they collect Vote-by-Mail ballots at all official ballot drop boxes.

“We want to thank the residents of San Benito County for continuing to support the Elections Department. We hope to continue to make you proud,” said Diaz.

To learn more about the award go to: https://www.naco.org/resources/awards-programs/achievement-awards-program-search