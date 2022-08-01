FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral cost relief

Expenses that may be covered include cremation, internment, casket or urn and funeral ceremony.

Information provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency On its website the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it is providing COVID-19 funeral cost relief for eligible individuals. Eligibility includes:

applicant is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified non-citizen.

the death occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia;

the death was attributed to COVID-19; and

applicant is responsible for the eligible funeral expenses incurred on or after January 20, 2020

FEMA may approve COVID-19 Funeral Assistance for expenses such as:

funeral services

cremation

interment

costs associated with producing death certificates

costs due to local or state government laws or ordinances

transportation for up to two people to identify the person who died

transfer of remains

casket or urn

burial plot

marker or headstone

clergy

funeral ceremony

funeral home equipment or staff

FEMA requires applicants to provide a copy of an official death certificate that shows the death occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, occurred after January 20, 2020, and was attributed to COVID-19.

If the death certificate was issued between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020, it must either 1) attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 or 2) be accompanied by a signed statement from the original certifier of the death certificate, or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred, listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death. This signed statement must provide an additional explanation or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19.

FEMA said applicants must provide a signed funeral home contract, invoice, receipts, or other documentation that includes:

your name, showing you are responsible for some or all expenses

the name of the person who died

itemized expenses

proof that the expenses were incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020

How Does it Work?