FEMA storm relief application deadline extended to July 20

Funds available to aid with repair, rental assistance for temporary housing or replacement of damaged goods.

Information provided by FEMA

Renters and homeowners in the 12 counties eligible for FEMA assistance due to the severe storms and flooding that took place in February and March now have an additional 45 days, until July 20, 2023, to apply for FEMA assistance. The previous deadline was Monday, June 5. The eligible counties include San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, San Bernardino, Tulare and Tuolumne.

FEMA disaster assistance cannot return you to your pre-disaster situation. It is meant to help you into a safe, secure and sanitary situation. If your home is damaged, you may either receive funds to aid with repair or if it’s unlivable, you may receive rental assistance for temporary housing. FEMA’s Individuals and Households Assistance Program may also provide funds to replace damaged clothing, furniture, or other contents of your home, not covered by insurance.

As of June 2, 2023, more than $33.5 million in federal assistance has been approved for survivors of the designated counties. This total includes:

$14,877,340 FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households

$13,068,169 for housing assistance

$1,809,170 for approved for Other Needs Assistance

$18,722,200 in SBA disaster loans was approved for homeowners, renters and businesses.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

If FEMA refers you to SBA, you must apply with SBA before you can be considered for certain FEMA grant money, such as reimbursement for damaged personal property, transportation assistance and Group Flood Insurance Policy (GFIP). Residents are not obligated to take out a loan if they are approved but a failure to return the application may disqualify them from possible FEMA assistance. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other sources.