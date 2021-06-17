Flex Alert issued for California

Residents are asked to use less energy between 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Information provided by Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy issued a press release June 16, 2021 advising residents of a Flex Alert issued for June 17 by the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The releases says the California grid operator has issued a Flex Alert for 6/17 asking consumers and businesses to voluntarily conserve energy between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The California ISO and state agencies are closely monitoring temperatures and grid conditions during this heat wave. According to the release, energy supplies for today are currently projected to be adequate to meet demand. However high temperatures are expected through Friday. The most challenging days are tomorrow (Thursday) and possibly Friday, as high temperatures continue.

Consumers are urged to manage their energy use prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday by using needed energy earlier in the day, then reducing energy use during the evening hours.

Tips for what to do before 5 p.m. include:

Cooling your home or workspace by lowering your thermostat

Use major appliances, like your dishwasher or washer and dryer

Close window coverings

Charge electronic devices

Charge electric vehicles

Using energy during the mid-day means you are likely using energy supplies produced from renewable solar resources.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., consumers are asked to reduce energy use, including: