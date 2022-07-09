Gated senior community has Cannery Club grand opening

The Twin Oaks resident-only club offers pickleball, bocce ball, Aqua Zumba and state-of-the-art exercise machines.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Twin Oaks Hollister on July 8 for the grand opening of the Cannery Club, a new multi-purpose recreation facility built for the residents of the gated adult community.

“We have named this new clubhouse ‘The Cannery Club’ in recognition of the contribution the canning industry has made to Hollister,” said Amy Miller, daughter of property developer Marty Miller. “This event represents the fulfillment of a 24-year-old vision to offer an active lifestyle facility to Hollister’s 55+ population.”

Around 100 Twin Oaks residents came to visit the new club house for the first time, where a casino night themed event was being staged, complete with a roulette wheel. Some guests quickly lined up for the catered food and beverages while others danced to the live music or toured the facility to discover its many features.

The Cannery Club has indoor and outdoor sitting areas, an area that can be used for healthy cooking demonstrations, and a multi-use room that can be easily filled with stationary bicycles and rowing machines one day and yoga mats the next.

A separate fitness center contains state-of-the-art Technogym machines which can be connected to personal fitness devices and apps to help monitor progress and develop routines.

“What is nice about this equipment is that it flows very smoothly and is easy to use,” said Twin Oaks club manager Mariah Giunta. “That is really important for some of our residents who are easily intimidated by unfamiliar machines.”

Directly outside of the clubhouse, residents will have access to a swimming pool for lap swimming or for Aqua Zumba, an outdoor soaking spa, two pickleball courts, and a bocce ball court.

The residents seemed very impressed—and immediately comfortable—in the new building.

“We love living here and to have this wonderful clubhouse is amazing,” said Chi-Cha Russo, who has been living at Twin Oaks since Nov. 2021. “They did a fabulous job on the decor and I can’t wait to get down here and work out in the gym and try the pool. I know where I will be every night—down here.”

Giunta is looking forward to seeing how residents integrate the clubhouse into their lives and says some have already begun preparing for its use, organizing clubs, including ones for writing, reading, sports and hiking.

“We already have a bocce ball team made up of 40 residents,” she said. “And with pickleball becoming the fastest-growing sport in America, we are ready with an instructor who will teach our residents skills and drills.”

The Twin Oaks development is still in its growing phase; of the 168 homes planned, over the last two years, only 105 are fully built or in various stages of construction. With the Cannery Club now open, the public is invited to take a “passport tour” of the club and model homes in a special grand opening showing on July 9 and 10. “The passport tour,” Giunta said, “is an opportunity for interested homeowners to visit the Cannery Club while members are enjoying a private event. It gives them a chance to see what life is like here at Twin Oaks. I think they will find this is not a community center or a senior center but a unique resort-style club that is here for our residents to enjoy.”

