Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

The baby girl arrived five minutes into the new year.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the Serna/Ramirez family of Hollister had the hospital’s first baby of 2022. Victoria Serna and Omar Ramirez welcomed a baby girl at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz., is 21 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Bob Peng.

The couple was excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the First Baby of the New Year at Hazel Hawkins.

“She was actually born on her due date,” said Serna, who was only in labor for 3 hours. The tiny celebrity joins her big brother who also has a birthday in January.

The news release said the parents were pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really helpful and kind.”

“We had a great experience with both our children being born at Hazel Hawkins Hospital,” stated Serna.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to deliver the 1st baby of a New Year,” said Steven Hannah, CEO. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, I wish the Serna/Ramirez family a wonderful 2022!”