Health Projects Center receives grant to expand caregiver services in SBC

Health Projects Center (HPC), which provides community-based programs that support elders to live and age with dignity at home, announced it accepted a $10,000 grant award from the Community Foundation for San Benito County to support family caregivers living in San Benito County.

According to the release, the grant will help support HPC’s Del Mar Caregiver Resource Center, a program designed to support caregivers of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury and other conditions that cause memory loss and confusion.

“With this grant we will be able to better serve our clients living in San Benito County through delivery of Caregiver University,” said Executive Director, John Beleutz. “Caregiver University provides free training about caregiving for local family caregivers.”