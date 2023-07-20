On February 19, 1942, with a stroke of his pen, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared Yukio Shimomura a “threat to national security,” quickly leading to him and his family being detained in a concentration camp 360 miles from their San Francisco home for two and a half years.

He was seven years old at the time.

Shimomura is one of 120,000 first- and second-generation Japanese people living in America who were incarcerated under Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066. On July 20 at 6 p.m., he will be presenting his talk,

“My Two and Half Years Behind Barbed Wire in the U.S. During WWII,” at the San Benito County Library in Hollister.

“I’ve been given the opportunity to tell people what happened to us during the Second World War,” Shimomura said. “I want them to know all the circumstances around how we got rounded up and ordered to leave our homes.”

The six members of the Shimomura family were allowed to gather some clothing and a few possessions before being sent to a makeshift “assembly center” at the Tanforan Racetrack in San Bruno.

“I want ordinary citizens to know what kind of conditions we were confronted with,” he said. “We were assigned barracks and horse stalls to live in. I want people to know that, and I want to hear what they would have done about it.”

After a short stay at Tanforan, the family was sent to the Topaz War Relocation Center 15 miles from Delta, Utah, the nearest town.

Yukio Shimomura. Courtesy of Yukio Shimomura.

“Most of the people there were born in the United States,” Shimomura said “They were American citizens. And so that’s where the irony of the whole thing starts—you’re incarcerating American citizens.”

Over 9,000 internees lived in 20-by-20-foot rooms in blocks of uninsulated barracks. The complex was surrounded by barbed wire and built on barren ground. Temperatures ranged from 26°F in the winter to over 100°F in the summer.



“We were assigned to Block 27, Room E,” he said. “You got three meals a day of poor, starchy food. There was no privacy: when you went to the bathroom or took a shower, there were no walls or partitions or doors.”

Internees were asked to declare their loyalty to the United States and whether they would be willing to enlist in the military. Wrong answers or resistance to the test got detainees shipped to a more isolated camp.

“If you tried to hold on to your rights, you were sent off to Tulelake,” Shimomura said. “That was the irony of the loyalty test. We were American citizens. Where were our constitutional rights?”

Those who agreed to join the service were sent to basic training and then assigned to the 442nd Battalion, which was composed almost entirely of Japanese Americans.

“It is crazy if you think about it,” he said. “You had Japanese guys in the service, and their parents are inside the camp behind barbed wire. We have funerals in the camp for the servicemen who were killed. It was a terrible scene.”

The Shimomura family was released from Topaz in November 1944. On Jan. 2, 1945, the U.S. revoked the relocation orders, freeing all internees.

Shimomura said he often wonders what his life would have been like if Executive Order 9066 had not robbed him of two and a half years of his life.

“In San Francisco, we had a Japanese community around us,” he said. “When we went to Ogden, it was a pure Caucasian community. It is just part of the consequences: you have to acclimate yourself to the environment that you’re in.”

Despite his experiences as an internee, Shimomura says he still considers America to be the greatest country in the world, with some reservations.

“We are still working on our blemishes,” he said. “African Americans are still dealing with it as well as the Hispanic people who are struggling to get into the American way of life.”

Shimomura is optimistic about change, he said, but there are times he is thrown back to what he went through and what he learned from the experience.

“When you go to the Arlington Cemetery, you see the headstones and markers,” he said.

“You see the markers for Muslims and Buddhists and Christians, of course. So why the hell do we still have prejudice because of your color or your country of origin? That is what I want to talk about. That is what I want to get out of my system.”