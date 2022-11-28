Hollister Police Animal Care and Services to host adoption event

Adoption fees will be waived for veterans.

Information provided by Hollister Animal Care and Services

Hollister Animal Care and Services announced it will host an adoption event scheduled for Dec. 3.

The event will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building located at 649 San Benito Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“To show our appreciation for our Veterans, we will be waiving all adoption fees for Veterans with a valid military ID,” the release said. “By bringing a donation of blankets, food, collars, leashes, or treats for a shelter animal, you and your pet will receive a complimentary photograph with the Grinch.”

This adoption event is open to the public.

“Please stop by and visit all our adoptable animals,” the release said. “Who knows, you may just end up falling in love.”