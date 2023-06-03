Hollister Police arrest six on multiple charges

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In a release to the press on June 2 the Hollister Police Department said on June 1 at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to a report of a truck hitting a person at the 1000 Block of Nash Road. Additional information advised there was another person in the area firing a firearm.

When Officer McKinney arrived at the scene a witness pointed out a vehicle leaving the area as being involved in the incident. Officer McKinney, along with other responding officers, made an enforcement stop. Six occupants of the vehicle were detained and a ghost gun was found in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed one of the occupants had injuries that he claimed resulted from being struck by a truck; as well as evidence of a shooting located closer to the river in the county jurisdiction.

Witnesses also said that several people were seen running towards the riverbed at the time of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to assist. Several spent rounds were located and recovered by the deputies. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and possible collision of a truck with a pedestrian. The other vehicle involved in this incident is described as a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck which was last seen speeding away from the area.

The driver of the vehicle stopped was a 20-year-old and one adult (18) along with four other juveniles were passengers in the vehicle. Hollister police officers transported the adults to the San Benito County Jail. They were booked on gun charges as well as multiple counts of child endangerment and multiple counts of contributing in the delinquency of minors.

One of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with injuries and the remaining juveniles were transported to the San Benito County Juvenile Hall on multiple charges including possession of an unregistered ghost gun, public intoxication and probation violation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Hollister Police Department 831-636-4331 or the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office 831-636-4080. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.