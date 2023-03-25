Local club aims to give speakers confidence

The newly founded San Benito County chapter of Toastmasters International offers practical advice and guidance.

Renee Wells might wield sizable influence as the executive director of the Economic Development Council of San Benito County but she was as nervous as a teenager giving a book report as she presented her first speech on March 9 at a meeting of the Toastmasters of San Benito.

Accepting club President Brenda Weatherly’s suggestion that she speak on an episode from her life, Wells chose “Flying by the Seat of My Pants” as the theme, using her experiences learning to fly as a jumping-off point for discussing the moments where she chose, for better or worse, to make spontaneous decisions that had a strong impact.

“On my 40th birthday,” she said, “I felt brave and jumped out of a plane without any hesitation. And at almost 60, I learned to fly, which was quite a feat. In fact, it took me years compared to someone younger who might just take six months. But the day I soloed in flight was one of the most rewarding and emotional days of my life.”

As she spoke, designated club members took notes to provide a critique of her presentation. One kept track of her time, which was expected to be four to six minutes. One checked her grammar and areas where word usage was faulty or exceptional. The “Ah Checker” watched for verbal tics, hesitancies and filler words. And an evaluator focused on whether the speech made its point and was delivered well.

When Wells finished her speech, a second was given by Lynn Overtree of the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust, a more experienced speaker. It was a dry run for a talk she would be giving for Agriculture Day, down to the expected audience reactions.

Toastmasters was founded by Ralph Smedley in 1924 with the objective of creating a supportive environment where people could learn to express themselves and receive positive feedback on their way to becoming more effective communicators. The idea of standing at the lectern delivering a speech can be daunting, as Diane Bair, who has been a member of Toastmasters for 18 years, testifies.

“I visited five times before I got the guts to join,” she said. “And the hardest part was getting up the nerve to get up and speak. But I saw the interactions in the room and I watched how it helped. It was just a matter of taking that first step.”

Following the two main speeches, there was a pop quiz-like round of “Table Topics”—short impromptu speeches based on subjects selected weekly by rotating members—followed by more critiques. Evaluating Wells’ speech, member Noe Magana mentioned that she seemed nervous at first but began to rely less and less on her prepared remarks, developing a more conversational tone. Timer Rosie Betanio complimented Wells on keeping her remarks within the prescribed time, coming in at 3 minutes, 23 seconds. There were three ‘ahs” and three “ums,” according to Ah Checker Jenny Arbizu. Grammarian Carmel de Bertaut said she did not notice any significant errors and complemented Wells on her use of the word “hence.” Magana, Arbizu and de Bertaut are staff and reporters with BenitoLink along with intern Juliana Luna are members of the club. Like Table Topics all other roles are changed weekly giving all members a chance to critique.

Wells said that she felt nervous and that she did not make enough eye contact but was pleased overall with her initial foray into public speaking.

“I think I engaged the group with the story,” she said. “No one seemed to be looking at their phone. I made them laugh and they made me laugh. So, I felt like I had organized it well and that they wanted to hear what I was saying. I’ve learned to relax and look around the room instead of staring at my notes.”

San Benito Toastmasters meets weekly on Thursdays at noon at the Epicenter Building, 440 San Benito Street, Hollister. There is no charge to attend as a guest and guests are invited to participate in the Table Topics portion of the program.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.