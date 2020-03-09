Local State of Emergency declared to prepare for COVID‐19

The proclamation will go before the Board of Supervisors for ratification on March 10.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

On March 6, the County of San Benito proclaimed a local state of emergency to prepare for the impacts associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a recent release, the proclamation with go before the Board of Supervisors for ratification on March 10.

Several California counties, as well as the state of California, have declared States of Emergency, primarily to access funds. This proclamation is about preparedness to better adapt and give San Benito County the administrative ability and dexterity to adapt county operations, request mutual aid if needed, and ensure the allocation of more resources as it relates to COVID‐19, the release said. In addition, the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services has activated the EOC to Level 3—its lowest level—to support the Health Department and local health partners in monitoring and preparing for COVID‐19 and to coordinate increased public information efforts.

The county’s team of public health professionals and medical providers have been monitoring COVID‐19 since the first outbreak and have been actively preparing, the release said. Public Health and community partners including first responders, healthcare providers, schools, businesses, faith communities, and others are working collectively and collaboratively for the health of our community.

Public Health is working to keep our community safe, but all of us have a part in this, the release said. All residents can do their part to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID‐19 by using flu prevention measures such as handwashing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects. Stay informed about the best measures to keep yourself and your family healthy.

For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019‐ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/

For more information, please contact Deputy County Administrative Officer Edgar Nolasco at enolasco@cosb.us