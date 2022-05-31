Major injury collision on Highway 25

The head-on accident occurred near Wright Road in Hollister.

This information was provided by California Highway Patrol.

On May 27 at approximately 11:15 pm, Javier Bustillos Jr., aged 29 was driving a Ford southbound on State Route 25, south of Wright Road. A driver of a Toyota was driving northbound on State Route 25, south of Wright Road.

The CHP report said that for unknown reasons, Bustillos made a left turning movement causing the vehicle he was driving to cross over the double solid yellow lines and travel in the northbound lane of State Route 25.

The front of his vehicle crashed with the front of the other vehicle. The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries as the result of the crash and is being treated at San Jose Regional Medical Center Bustios was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

CHP requested that any witnesses are requested to contact Officer Ruiz, ID 22608, at (408)848-2324 with information.