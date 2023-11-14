Information provided by Rotary Club of Hollister. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Starting in 2024 the Rotary Club of Hollister, in collaboration with the Mission 10 Race Committee, presents 40th Anniversary of the Mission 10 Race. This prestigious road race has become a beloved tradition on the Central Coast, and are announcing its return on January 27, 2024.

In the news release, this year’s Mission 10 Race promises to be bigger and better than ever. Participants can once again embark on the scenic and breathtaking USATF DISTANCE CERTIFIED Half Marathon, a favorite among runners for its picturesque route through the Anzar hills and passed Anzar Lake. The event offers a variety of races suitable of all ages, including the 10 Miler, 5k, and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run (not timed).

The Mission 10 Race is not just about running: it’s about making a positive impact in the community. All proceeds from this event go towards local scholarships and charities, continuing a tradition of giving back that the Rotary Club of Hollister has upheld since its establishment in 1925.

Mission 10 awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to 33 local high school students, and this year they are aiming to raise $35,000 to support even more students.

The news release announced the return of the top theme team competition in the 5k race, so start brainstorming those creative and family-friendly costume ideas, with four races to choose from, there’s a challenge of everyone, making it the perfect opportunity to bring your friends and family together for a day of fun and fitness.

Following Event Details:

Location : Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA

: Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA Race Times : Half Marathon – 8:15a.m., 1 Mile Fun Run – 8:30a.m., 10 Mile Race 9:00a.m., 5 Kilometer Race 9:15a.m.

: Half Marathon – 8:15a.m., 1 Mile Fun Run – 8:30a.m., 10 Mile Race 9:00a.m., 5 Kilometer Race 9:15a.m. Race Day Registration : Begins at 7:15 am

: Begins at 7:15 am Entry Fees: Visit www.mission10.com for current rates

Course Information:

USATF Certified Half Marathon : Extension of the 10-mile course, generally flat with small hills, passing by the scenic Anzar Lake

: Extension of the 10-mile course, generally flat with small hills, passing by the scenic Anzar Lake 10 Mile Distance : USATF Certified 2010 – update pending, partial loop course, generally flat with one hill; Elevation gain 210 feet from 3.2 miles to 4.8 miles; Run back down the same hill.

: USATF Certified 2010 – update pending, partial loop course, generally flat with one hill; Elevation gain 210 feet from 3.2 miles to 4.8 miles; Run back down the same hill. 5 Kilometer Race: Out and back; paved and flat.

All participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt & finisher medal, and all races (except for fun run) will be professionally timed with awards for top performers.

For more information, please visit our website at www.mission10.com or contact Bill Tiffany at (831) 637-0071 or via email at wgtt@sbcglobal.net.