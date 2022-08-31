High temperatures forecasted over Labor Day weekend

Temperatures in the 100s could result in substantial unplanned outage of PG&E Services.

San Benito County said in a news release that a significant multi-day heat event is predicted to unfold over Labor Day weekend, which could result in substantial unplanned heat-related outage activity throughout the PG&E service territory.

“Fair and dry weather is expected Wed. with morning low clouds near the coast and slightly warmer inland temperatures,” the release said. “More robust warming of about 5-10 degrees is anticipated tomorrow into Friday with highs in the 103-108F range in the interior. Temperatures will peak over the Labor Day Weekend as a very strong ridge of high pressure builds over the region with widespread triple digit heat expected immediately inland from the coast.”

It added daytime highs in the 108-110 degrees range are possible in the Central Valley during this time, with 90s to low 100s in coastal valleys, and multiple Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

“The heat along the coast is expected to subside on Tuesday, but hot conditions will continue in the interior through at least the latter part of next week,” the release said. “Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) events are not expected in the Monterey, San Benito or Santa Cruz County areas but Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) technology is active on circuits in our region that cross into high fire threat areas, so some unplanned outages are to be expected if the EPSS technology senses a danger to the grid.”

PG&E said in a press release it is strategically allocating extra resources and prepositioning PG&E crews in areas where the grid stress is expected to be higher due to many homes and businesses cranking up the AC to fight the high temperatures, making the available power supply scarce.

“At this time, we are expecting the Central Coast to experience grid stress caused by the high temperatures and above normal temperatures in portions of Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties,” PG&E said. “Our meteorology team will continue to monitor the weather around the clock to help us make operational decisions to limit potential outage activity.”

It added transformer failure is the top cause of heat-related outages. Transformers, which help distribute power to homes and businesses, need periods of time when they can cool down, and that usually happens overnight, when temperatures drop.

“When we have unusual heat events like the one forecasted over the next several days with sustained high overnight temperatures, transformers are unable to cool down,” PG&E said. “That puts stress on the transformer’s components, and they can become fatigued and can fail.”

Transformer failure is likelier in coastal areas with more moderate average temperatures, rather than in interior valleys that routinely experience extremely hot weather, PG&E said.

“Other parts of the PG&E service area, such as the Central Valley, are more accustomed to triple-digit temperatures and sustained high overnight temperatures, and have transformers built to handle more heat,” the release said. “Due to the transformer failure concern caused by expected sustained high overnight temperatures, we have secured additional transformers and other electric equipment for any outage activity that could impact the Central Coast.”

The release said cnce the weather event unfolds, PG&E will determine if our their emergency operations centers in Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties will be activated to allocate all resources and staff to support restoration efforts.

California ISO (CAISO), which manages the flow of electricity in the state, has warned that a Flex Alert is possible if the grid becomes too stressed. A Flex Alert is a call to customers to voluntarily cut back on electricity and shift electricity use to off-peak hours (normally after 9 p.m.), to mitigate the risk of local reliability issues. The key hours on hot days are usually between 4 – 9 p.m. during the “air conditioning rush hour.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:

Call 911 for emergency medical care

Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive

Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing

Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods: With a cold water or ice bath, if possible Wet the skin Place cold wet cloths on the skin Soak clothing with cool water

Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling

Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water

PG&E energy saving tips:

When Cooler Outside, Bring the Cool Air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to pre-cool your home when possible.

Clear the area around your AC: Your air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner’s outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction.

Replace filters as needed: Dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Close your shades in the summer: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. You can block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.

Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air conditioning costs.

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner has to work even harder to keep your home cool.

PG&E urges customers to stay safe and reminds them to prepare for potential outages by following these steps:

Have an emergency plan and emergency kit ready to go if you need to leave your home to go someplace cool.