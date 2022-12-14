National Weather Service issues frost advisory for Dec. 14

The five day forecast indicates overnight lows to range from 30-34 degrees.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory to the area for Dec. 14 from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. The advisory said temperatures in Hollister Valley, Northern Salinas Valley and Carmel Valley could drop as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit, possibly resulting in frost formation, which can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

It added there is minimal to no known threat to life or property.