National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Dec. 10

The National Weather Service announced a wind advisory for Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for valley areas.

According to the advisory, south winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph and slight chance of up to 40 mph.

It added that for ridges and hilltops south winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph and up to 50 mph.

Winds are expected to affect mountains of San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Hollister Valley, southern and northern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, interior Monterey County, Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The advisory said these winds are associated with a strong frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Dec. 10.

“Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Big Sur Coastline and the Gabilan Range,” the advisory said.

The advisory advised residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.