Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Three out of four students in San Benito County schools are not meeting English language arts standards. To help address this, local education officials are holding a literacy summit on Thursday, Jan. 25 to unpack the challenges, the solutions being explored locally, and how others can help.

Recognized for closing the achievement gap, Navigator Schools will join forces with local leaders in the San Benito County of Education Literacy Summit: Unlocking a Reader’s Journey. The summit will include lively conversations about literacy in our community, recognition of awardees who have made significant contributions to advancing literacy, and a delightful dinner fostering community engagement.

SBCOE Literacy Summit: Unlocking a Reader’s Journey Details:

Date: Jan. 25, 2024

Time: 4:30 – 7 pm

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St., Hollister, CA 95023

Roundtable discussions led by:

Dr. Caprice Young, CEO/Superintendent of Navigator Schools

Gabriela Roldan, Communications Manager of Navigator Schools

Norma Knox, Principal of Hollister Prep School, a Navigator School

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Kate Kinsella, teacher, educator and international speaker

Facilitators:

Keith Thorbahn, Assistant Superintendent Educational Services

Mai Opeña-Cruz, Director of Curriculum and Instruction/Equity and Access

Tony Balbas, Coordinator of Instructional Support Services

This event is free and open to the public.