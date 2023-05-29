New memorial tiles added to the war monument in Hollister

Donna Swanson leads effort to honor nine servicemembers.

Soon after the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, the members of VFW Post 9242 began embedding special tiles in front of the two war monuments near the sidewalk in the plaza of the Veterans Memorial Building, each one engraved with the name of a deceased servicemember who had lived in Hollister.

With over 300 names added since the start of the project, on this Memorial Day, there will be nine more veterans honored with tiles, all due to the efforts of Hollister resident Donna Swanson.

“I had known they’ve been doing them for a while because I’d see them when I’d walk by,” she said. “I wanted to get one for my dad, so I put it on my to-do list seven or eight years ago, and this year I was finally able to do it.”

She was able to apply for one for her father, Clifford Swanson, who had served in the Navy during World War II as a machinist mate. All it took was paying a registration fee and supplying proof of military service and residence, which she did by providing his discharge papers.

Things became complicated, however, when she decided to get one for his wife, Lida.



“He had married her, then she died and he married my mom,” she said. “I didn’t have her papers, so I started looking for them at the courthouse because a lot of times they registered veterans there.”

Finding no records there, her next stop was the National Archives, only to discover that the building where many of that era’s army and navy records were stored had burned down. Swanson was told they could search out other resources and should they not find the exact discharge papers, they might find alternative records such as a final pay stub, which would prove Lida had been in the service.



“A year went by, and a bunch of papers came in the mail,” she said. “It showed when she enlisted and when she was discharged, as well as that she was a nurse and she was discharged as a captain.”

On a visit to the cemetery, she noticed that a lot of her family members had stones denoting military service, so she decided to see if there were more veterans she could have honored.

“I had started by wanting just to get one for my dad,” she said. “Then I thought it would be nice if everybody in the family that’s eligible got one of these tiles. So, I talked to some of my cousins and got them on board. Then I got three of my friends to get them for their dads.”

Her records search uncovered discharge information for her father’s uncle, William C. Jones, who served in the Spanish American War, as well as information on six more veterans, all of whom are now memorialized on tiles.

“It’s important we remember all the veterans,” she said. “They have military headstones at the cemetery, but not that many people see them, except for family. This is something that people can walk by and see; a permanent reminder of the people that served in the military and defended our country. I think it is important to pay them tribute, and I know, after I’m gone, these tiles will still be here.”.

The tiles Swanson added:

Phillip W. Foster: US Navy Aviation Machinist Mate, US Naval Reserve, WWII

William C. Jones: US Army Private, Spanish American War, 1898-99

James A. Phillips: US Navy, WWII (rank unknown)

James A. Phillips, Jr.: US Army Air Corps First Lieutenant, WWII

Robert F. Phillips: US Marine Corps Private, WWII

Clifford W. Swanson: US Navy Aviation Machinist Mate, WWII

Francis H. Swanson: US Army Private, WWII

Lida Ramsey Swanson: US Army Captain, Army Nurses Corps, WWII

Ralph T. Swanson: US Navy Seaman 2nd Class, Merchant Marines, WWII

Tiles can be added for $150. Registration requires proof of the person’s service and their having lived in Hollister.

