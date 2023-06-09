Overnight traffic control at State Routes 25/156 roundabout coming Tuesday

Both lanes of Hwy 156 to be routed onto the newly paved lanes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

According to the news release from Caltrans Tues., June 13 at 7 p.m. to Wed., June 14 at 5 a.m. they will implement overnight traffic control on the roundabout project at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156.

Based on the release, both lanes of State Route 156 will be routed onto the newly paved lanes with the existing lanes being grinded out and then fully reconstructed.

As stated in the release, flaggers will assist drivers with one way traffic control and travelers can expect approximately 15 minutes of delay.

Traffic on State Route 25 will maintain the same alignment until the next stage of the project. This closure will permit crews to relocate/realign temporary barriers and provide temporary striping with a traffic shift as workers continue with the next phase of construction, in accordance with the release.

In the release it says, speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions, according to the release.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.