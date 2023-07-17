Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans will implement overnight traffic control on the roundabout project at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 beginning Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. until Friday, July 21 at 5 a.m.

Both lanes of State Route 25 west of the intersection will be routed to the left onto the newly paved lanes with the existing lanes being grinded out and then fully reconstructed.

Flaggers will assist drivers with one way traffic control and travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes.

Traffic on State Route 156 will maintain the same alignment until the next stage of the project begins. This closure will permit crews to relocate/realign temporary barriers and provide temporary striping with a traffic shift as workers continue with the next phase of construction.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.

