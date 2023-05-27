PG&E warn of power outages from helium-filled metallic balloon lost during graduation ceremonies

In the first four months of 2023, metallic balloons striking electric lines have caused 91 power outages in PG&E's service area.

From May to mid-June, California’s graduation season is in full swing and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning customers about the public safety risks associated with helium-filled metallic balloons said PG&E in an release to the press on May 25. If your graduation celebration involves balloons, PG&E advises, make sure they are secured with a weight. Otherwise, they can float away and come into contact with overhead power lines, causing a public safety risk.

In the first four months of 2023, metallic balloons striking electric lines have caused 91 power outages in PG&E’s service area, disrupting service to more than 35,000 customers. These power outages can interrupt electric service to critical facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

This year, the Central Coast region has only experienced one metallic balloon-related outage, in Watsonville, but it’s this time of year when incidents tend to occur.

“Graduation season is a happy time for California students and families, filled with school commencements and celebrations. But the mass balloon releases we often see at graduation ceremonies can quickly put a damper on the fun. When metallic balloons make contact with power lines, they can cause widespread power outages. We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and secure metallic balloons with a weight,” said Teresa Alvarado, Vice President for PG&E’s South Bay/Central Coast Region.

The release said metallic balloons have a silvery coating, which is a conductor for electricity. If the balloons float away and make contact with power lines, they can short transformers, cause power outages and melt electrical wires, causing public safety risks. A few years ago, more than 6,000 San Francisco customers were without power after metallic balloons released during a graduation ceremony came into contact with overhead power lines. PG&E tends to see an increase in balloon-caused outages during graduation season.

To help ensure that graduation balloon celebrations are enjoyed responsibly, PG&E reminds customers to follow these important balloon safety tips: