Power outages affecting Hollister residents

Affected areas experiencing up to 18 hours without power.

Multiple power outages have been reported in southeast Hollister since Sunday evening. The latest is an outage near the Hollister Fire Station #2 on Union Road on Sept. 9.

According to the PG&E website, the outage was caused by an “emergency issue” that affected 33 customers. It was estimated to be resolved around 11 a.m. However, the website removed it from its outage map around 10 a.m.

PG&E has not responded to comment on what is causing the outages and if they are related.

According to the map, these outages are not related to public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) related to wildfire risks.

Following the morning outage, the 500 block of San Benito Street also experienced one at 2:45 p.m. Power has not been restored as of 3 p.m. Businesses affected include the City Hall, Johnny’s Bar & Grill, San Benito County Farm Bureau, Hollister House, La Sabrosa and Discount Furniture.

BenitoLink reporter John Chadwell was among those affected in the Sunnyslope Village area. He said he experienced two outages, with the first starting Sept. 6 in the afternoon until 11 p.m. The second was on Sept. 7, which lasted about 18 hours.

Ted Bishop, who lives near Sunnyslope Road and Cerra Vista Drive, also was affected by the power outages. He said his power was out for about five hours from about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. He said when he visited PG&E’s website for information, it only stated “equipment issue” and “crew assigned.”

“It was totally useless,” Bishop said. He added the website did not provide an estimation of when the power would be restored or what areas were affected.

Residents can sign up to get PG&E text notifications of power outages here.