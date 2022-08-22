Public meetings for the week of Aug. 22

San Benito County, city agencies and school districts among agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of August 22.

August 22- John Smith Landfill Expansion Draft Environmental Impact Report Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. More information found here .

August 23- Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

August 23- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 23- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 23- San Benito High School District Board at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 24- San Benito Facilities Meeting at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 24- San Benito County Governance Committee Water Supply Master Plan at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 24- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 22.

August 24- Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 22.

August 24- Landfill Committee at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 25- San Benito County Economic Development Advisory Committee. Full agenda here .

August 25- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 25- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].