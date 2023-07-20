Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The River Park Trail Family Fun 5K run/walk takes place on July 22. It starts and ends at Apricot Park (between Apricot Lane and Trask Drive).

During the time following streets will be closed:

Summer Drive from Apricot Lane North to South Street.

South Street from South Street west to the west end of the road at the City Yard and Hollister Animal Shelter.

Bridgevale Road from Bridge Road north to Graf Road.

Tony Aguirre Memorial Park.

Bridge Road from Bridgevale Road.

Jacaranda Circle at both Bridgevale Road entrances.