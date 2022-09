Officers also found more than $14k in cash.

Information provided by Salinas Police Department

The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.

It added that its Violence Suppression Task Force (VSTF) was in Hollister serving a search warrant related to a case in Salinas.