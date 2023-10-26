Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste

Recycle your batteries, paint, mercury thermostats, and mattresses for free at Recycle Day on Nov. 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Hollister.

San Benito Recycle Day

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park: 1023 Memorial Drive, Hollister, California.

In early 2022, the San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (IWM) Regional Agency was awarded a grant project funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to expand access to convenient recycling opportunities for household hazardous waste (HHW) and promote, and offer incentives to switch to, environmentally friendly alternatives, such as Light Emitting Diode (LED)s.



As part of this grant, IWM will host a Recycle Day on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Hollister between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. At the event, residents can bring non-rechargeable household batteries, paint, mercury thermostats, and mattresses for safe recycling.

Did you know it is illegal to put batteries in the trash or recycling? Batteries improperly disposed of in household trash or recycling can cause fires in trucks and facilities that endanger workers and damage expensive equipment. They must be taken to a designated location for proper recycling. Recycling batteries is crucial to preventing environmental pollution, conserving natural resources, and protecting public health.



Each year about 800 million gallons of architectural paint are sold in the U.S. Households and businesses generate millions of gallons of leftover paint each year. In California, paint is prohibited from disposal in landfills and must be recycled or otherwise safely disposed of. Did you know that about 10 percent goes unused and is available for recycling?



Recycling paint guarantees that volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other flammable substances in paint are disposed of safely and don’t enter local ecosystems. This keeps soil, water, and air free of toxins!



California has a statewide paint recycling program designed and implemented by paint manufacturers with CalRecycle oversight. PaintCare is the manufacturers’ stewardship organization that implements this program and will be at our Recycle Day event!



PaintCare makes sure that your leftover paint is remixed into recycled paint, used as a fuel, made into other products, or is properly disposed of if no other beneficial use for it can be found.



Many thermostats sold prior to 2006 contain a glass tube or “switch” of liquid mercury, which is toxic and hazardous to human health. That’s why in the state of California, it is illegal to dispose of a mercury thermostat in the trash.



It is important to handle mercury thermostats with care and dispose of them properly so that the sturdy casing, and the sealed glass bulb inside, remains intact. Wear protective gloves to carefully remove the thermostat from your wall and place it inside a sealed clear bag. Do not disassemble or attempt to remove the mercury-containing glass tube inside the thermostat.



“Help build a cleaner, greener community by taking advantage of the free Recycle Day event on November 4th at Veteran’s Memorial Park, which provides residents of San Benito County a safe and responsible way to dispose of unwanted hazardous items,” said Supervisor Chair, Mindy Sotelo. “Together we’ll safeguard our environment and create a sustainable future.”



Attend the event to claim your free LED bulbs (5.5W), two per household while supplies last. More information about the event can be found at www.cosb.us/hhw.

Unable to make it on Saturday, Nov. 4? San Benito County residents can also bring household hazardous waste, including their batteries and paint, to the monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event at John Smith Road Landfill every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monthly HHW Collection Event

Every Third Saturday of the Month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

John Smith Road Landfill

2650 John Smith Rd, Hollister.

San Benito County residents can bring up to five mattresses and/or box springs per household per day to John Smith Road Landfill during the landfill’s normal operating hours. Proof of address is required (driver’s license or utility invoice and ID). Businesses will be turned away.