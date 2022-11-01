San Benito County to receive state broadband investments

The county was awarded approximately $500,000 in Local Agency Technical Assistance grants.

Information provided by Monterey Bay Economic Partnership

The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership announced San Benito County was awarded approximately $500,000 in Local Agency Technical Assistance grants from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). According to the release, the funds are aimed at addressing digital equity and infrastructure in San Benito County.

The awards, announced by the CPUC on Oct. 21, are the largest award of state broadband funds to local governments to date, totaling $14 million in grants to 28 local governments across California, the release said.

“The relatively high cost of deployment in many rural areas has historically left these communities underserved by traditional providers,” said CPUC Commissioner Darcie L. Houck. “Technical Assistance grants will aid local agencies and Tribes in their efforts to fill the gaps left behind, helping to ensure economic opportunity and public safety for rural residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“These are incredibly transformative investments into the economy of our region,” said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “Reliable, high-speed broadband access impacts so many areas of our day-to-day lives, from how we live and learn to how we communicate and connect.”