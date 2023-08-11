Information San Benito County Chamber of Commerce

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce is busy organizing our largest event of the year – our 102nd Annual Awards Dinner, which will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Leal Vineyards.

We are pleased to announce that this year’s event will be presented by our 2022 Large Business of the Year Honoree and one of San Benito County’s leading companies, Teknova.

The purpose of the “Man & Woman of the Year” award is to recognize and honor residents living in and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to our community. Nominees do not have to be Chamber members. The Review Committee considers only work done in a voluntary capacity, length of service, benefit to the community, and the spirit in which the work is done.

The “Business of the Year” award recognizes and honors businesses in the County of San Benito that have exhibited creativity, overcome obstacles, and provided excellent customer service. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will select the Business of the Year honorees from nominations submitted. Businesses must be current chamber members.

It is with great pleasure that we are proud to recognize the following individuals and Businesses:

Woman of the Year: Maria Cid

Man of the Year: Ramiro Rodriguez

Large Business of the Year: Pacific Scientific

Small Business of the Year: La Catrina

Entrepreneur Business of the Year: MMM Churros

Non-Profit Business of the Year: Girls Inc.

Agricultural Business of the Year: Central Ag Supply

Service Business of the Year: Gavilan College

Green Business of the Year: RJR Recycling

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation is dedicated to uplifting and showcasing our diverse business community while also recognizing individuals whose resilience stands above all else. The Annual Awards Dinner is an opportunity to honor some of the leading change makers in San Benito County while also celebrating them with the rest of the community.