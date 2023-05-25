SBC Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosts 2nd annual Scholarship Awards Night

Information provided by SBC Chamber of Commerce

On Wednesday, May 10, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation held its 2nd Annual in-person Pathways Empowerment Program Scholarship Awards Night hosted at Swank Farms.

The SBC Chamber and Foundation firmly believe that investing in our community’s youth contributes to the overall economic and social wellbeing of San Benito County. As such, we have a commitment to support all pathways of success including college, vocational, trade and technical careers. The SBC Chamber Foundation proudly awarded 39 scholarships totaling $50,750 through its Pathways Empowerment Program to students from Hollister High School that have accomplished impressive academic achievements while participating in community service and extracurricular activities. The scholarship recipients will pursue a wide range of career pathways spanning industries such as engineering, medical, education, arts, manufacturing, mathematics and beyond.

In addition to Pathways Empowerment Program scholarship allocations through our general fund, named scholarships were presented by Teknova, Amazon, Bhandal Bros, Makplate Inc, John Smith Road Landfill, La Catrina, Footsteps LLC, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation and Maria Cid Agency-Farmers Insurance.

The evening began with scholarship presentations from Teknova, awarding three $5,000 scholarships to students pursuing STEM. “We are honored to help advance the education of our local community and offer support through the SBCCF Pathways Empowerment Program”, said Stephen Gunstream, President and CEO of Teknova. “Our scholarship program aims to reduce financial barriers for students pursuing higher education in STEM and demonstrating a desire to drive innovation and make a positive impact. Congratulations to all award recipients, and to the entire Class of 2023 on your achievements.”

Students and their families enjoyed a full program of heartwarming speeches delivered by many community members and donors of the scholarship fund. Kathy Duong; Amazon Public Policy said, “We at Amazon are committed to supporting and uplifting our future leaders. We are honored to join the community to provide scholarships to students residing in San Benito County”. John Smith Road Landfill Site Director, Jamison Pfister stated, “It was an honor to attend the Pathways Empowerment Program Scholarship awards night, and to award scholarships to two students planning to pursue careers in engineering and business. They, along with all the other recipients, have a lot of local resources and exciting futures. We here at John Smith Road Landfill are ready to help!”

All guests enjoyed catering services provided by La Catrina, desserts by Bake that Dough and DJ services by Mike Hernandez. Complimentary photos were provided by AG Entertainment Photobooth and the evening was recorded in history by Aria Casanova photography and Conner Stevens Films.

The Scholarship Awards Night featured keynote speaker, Eduardo Navarro, Owner & President of Navarro Consulting. Eduardo Navarro delivered an inspiring message of inclusivity and motivation for all students to pursue their aspirations and spoke of the resilience needed to overcome all obstacles. The ceremony closed with inspiring words from San Benito County Chamber Foundation Board Chair Maria Cid, reminding students, “When you get to college, remember that you have worked very hard to get there and know that you belong.” In addition, she encouraged students to, “Use your voice. And after college, come back home to spread the love.”

All Pathways Empowerment Program scholarship recipients received a Certificate of Scholarship from the SBC Chamber Foundation, and Certificates of Recognition by Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ and Senator Anna Caballero’s offices. Grateful to have been joined by Andres Rodriguez, a representative from the office of Assembly member Robert Rivas’ office, Michelle Leonard stated, “It means so much to the students and their families to know that they are being seen & recognized not only by our scholarship review committees, but also by our elected officials and representatives.”

In addition to our in-person Awards Night celebrated at Swank Farms on May 10, 2023, the Chamber joined 118 scholarship committees at Hollister High School on May 17, 2023 to recognize all scholarship recipients from the class of 2023.

Mary Andrade, Hollister High School College & Career Center Specialist enthusiastically expressed, “it is such an honor to work with the San Benito County Chamber on this wonderful scholarship. It is truly amazing how our community comes together to award our hard-working and deserving students. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

About the Pathways Empowerment Scholarship Program- from humble beginnings the SBC Chamber Foundation awarded their first scholarships in 2021 totaling $6,500 from the general scholarship fund. General funds typically come from voluntary contributions from Chamber member businesses and organizations when they renew their annual Chamber membership.

In 2022 with the support of local businesses and newly created named scholarships, the award total grew to $25,000. This year the Chamber is proud to announce the scholarship award total of $50,750. On behalf of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation Board of Directors we express our gratitude to all donors that contribute to the general scholarship fund, and also to generous named scholarship sponsors who create opportunities for students to access financial support as they pursue higher education and diverse career pathways. This event would not be possible without the support of our community partners.

Named scholarships can be coordinated with Michelle Leonard, President/CEO throughout the year to plan for 2024’s scholarship fund. Named scholarships are available in honor of individuals, families, organizations or businesses in the community. Deadline for 2024 scholarship pledges will be January 30, 2024. Charitable contributions are accepted year-round for the scholarship program’s general fund.

Aidan Leija Alejandra Gonzalez Anacelia Arredondo Ariana Rivera Arthur Pena Ashley Maupin Autumn Salinas Brooke Bernal Cody French Daniel Villagomez Diego Rodriguez Ruiz Donnobhain Haertel Dylan Freitas Emma Rogers Fabian Ramirez Fatima Ojeda Guadalupe Lezama Isabela Fernandez Kathleen Moorer Kaylee Ramirez Kelly Taylor Lyli Soto Magdalena Ortiz Morgan Fu Nathyn Vasquez Nicole Maduena Olivia Orsetti Pallas Scott Suyeon Hwang Tomas Gomez Zitlaly Ceballos

Kenia Lopez

Emily Mondragon