SBC Office of Emergency Services advises of continued excessive heat

High temperatures are expected through Tuesday and cooling centers are open Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by County of San Benito Office of Emergency Services

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning beginning Friday, September 2, 2022, through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when there is a prolonged period of hot temperatures and limited overnight cooling will occur.

High temperatures are expected, with the hottest days to be Sunday and Monday 2022. This may create a dangerous situation for heat related illness, especially for those with limited access to cooling, in addition to pets and livestock.

The County of San Benito Office of Emergency Services reminds community members to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Those planning to celebrate this upcoming weekend outdoors are urged to take precautions for you, your loved ones and even our furry friends.

Please consider the following beat the heat safety tips:

• Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Limit physical activity: Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. is when it’s the hottest.

• Stay in air-conditioned areas whenever possible.

• Cool off by taking a cool bath or shower: If you feel very hot, cool off by taking a cool bath or shower.

• Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing: Keep cool in lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing such as cotton so that sweat can evaporate.

• Never leave anyone or pets in closed, parked cars: Do not leave people or pets locked inside a closed, parked vehicle.

• Do not bundle babies in blankets or heavy clothing: Infants do not tolerate heat well because their sweat glands are not fully developed.

• Cover Your Head: Wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella outdoors because your head absorbs heat quickly.

• Wear Sunglasses and Sunscreen: Put on sunglasses and sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher outdoors.

• Rest often in shady areas: Find shady places to rest and cool down when outdoors.

Local Cooling Centers will include:

1. The County of San Benito Free Library, 470 5th St, in Hollister will be opened on Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2. San Juan Bautista Library, 801 2nd Street, San Juan Bautista, CA 95045, will be opened on Friday through Sunday from 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA 95023, will be open on Sunday 9/3/2022 and Monday 9/4/2022 from 11 a.m. to 6: p.m.

For more information on how to stay cool please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: